Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurates the advanced 3-Tesla MRI facilities at KEM and Nair hospitals to strengthen diagnostic services in civic healthcare institutions | X - @TawdeRitu

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: After a prolonged delay, two major Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals – KEM Hospital in Parel and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central – have received advanced 3-Tesla MRI machines, which were formally inaugurated on Thursday.

The facilities are expected to increase diagnostic capacity and ease the long waiting periods faced by patients. MRI services at Sion and Cooper hospitals are expected to begin soon.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurated the machines at KEM and Nair hospitals in the presence of Public Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge.

दि. १९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ परळ येथील केईएम रुग्णालयातील अत्याधुनिक एमआरआय टेस्ला 3 वैद्यकीय संयंत्र सुविधेचे लोकार्पण आज पार पडले असून त्याची काही क्षणचित्रे.... #KEMHospital #3TeslaMRI #HealthcareMumbai #PublicHealthcare #MedicalTechnology #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @HarishBhandirge @mybmc — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 19, 2026

दि. १९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ मुंबई सेंट्रल स्थित बा. य. ल. नायर धर्मादाय रुग्णालय आणि टोपीवाला राष्ट्रीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालय येथे अत्याधुनिक एमआरआय टेस्ला 3 (3 Tesla) वैद्यकीय संयंत्र सुविधेचे लोकार्पण आज उत्साहात पार पडले असून त्याची काही क्षणचित्रे... #NairHospital #BYLNairHospital #3TeslaMRI #PublicHealthcare #MedicalTechnology #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @HarishBhandirge @mybmc — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 19, 2026

Long Waiting Periods At Hospitals

The need for upgraded MRI facilities has been acute at these hospitals. Patients at KEM have faced waiting periods exceeding a month, with frequent machine breakdowns disrupting services.

https://t.co/TbDxi48Zor — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 19, 2026

At Nair Hospital, patients faced difficulties after the old MRI machine stopped functioning in 2023, forcing them to depend on other facilities, including referrals to Sion Hospital.

https://t.co/6MiIogqNOA — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 19, 2026

According to civic health department officials, the new MRI machines will help the hospitals collectively conduct around 30 to 50 scans daily. The BMC has fixed a subsidised rate of Rs 2,500 per MRI scan to ensure affordability. The facilities are also expected to operate round-the-clock under one roof, improving access, particularly for emergency and critical patients.

Advanced Imaging Technology

The 3-Tesla technology offers high-resolution imaging of the brain, nervous system, spine, joints, blood vessels and other organs. Its higher magnetic field strength can help doctors identify smaller abnormalities, lesions and tumours that may be difficult to detect through conventional 1.5-Tesla systems. Faster examinations are also expected to improve patient throughput.

However, the actual reduction in waiting periods will depend on pending cases, operational hours and the availability of radiologists and technicians.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bhandirge said providing advanced and affordable healthcare to ordinary citizens remained a priority. He said the machines would facilitate accurate diagnosis and timely treatment while strengthening medical education and research.

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Dedicated MRI Department At Nair

At Nair Hospital, a dedicated MRI department spread across approximately 3,000 square feet has been developed to accommodate the facility. It includes a console and reporting room, gantry room, patient waiting area, observation room, appointment section and seminar room.

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