Mumbai, November 19, 2026: After a prolonged delay, two major Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals – KEM Hospital in Parel and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central – have received advanced 3-Tesla MRI machines, which were formally inaugurated on Thursday.
The facilities are expected to increase diagnostic capacity and ease the long waiting periods faced by patients. MRI services at Sion and Cooper hospitals are expected to begin soon.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurated the machines at KEM and Nair hospitals in the presence of Public Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge.
Long Waiting Periods At Hospitals
The need for upgraded MRI facilities has been acute at these hospitals. Patients at KEM have faced waiting periods exceeding a month, with frequent machine breakdowns disrupting services.
At Nair Hospital, patients faced difficulties after the old MRI machine stopped functioning in 2023, forcing them to depend on other facilities, including referrals to Sion Hospital.
According to civic health department officials, the new MRI machines will help the hospitals collectively conduct around 30 to 50 scans daily. The BMC has fixed a subsidised rate of Rs 2,500 per MRI scan to ensure affordability. The facilities are also expected to operate round-the-clock under one roof, improving access, particularly for emergency and critical patients.
Advanced Imaging Technology
The 3-Tesla technology offers high-resolution imaging of the brain, nervous system, spine, joints, blood vessels and other organs. Its higher magnetic field strength can help doctors identify smaller abnormalities, lesions and tumours that may be difficult to detect through conventional 1.5-Tesla systems. Faster examinations are also expected to improve patient throughput.
However, the actual reduction in waiting periods will depend on pending cases, operational hours and the availability of radiologists and technicians.
Speaking at the inauguration, Bhandirge said providing advanced and affordable healthcare to ordinary citizens remained a priority. He said the machines would facilitate accurate diagnosis and timely treatment while strengthening medical education and research.
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Dedicated MRI Department At Nair
At Nair Hospital, a dedicated MRI department spread across approximately 3,000 square feet has been developed to accommodate the facility. It includes a console and reporting room, gantry room, patient waiting area, observation room, appointment section and seminar room.
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