Panvel Welcomes New Year With Grand Gudi Padwa Procession; ‘Vande Mataram’ Theme Marks 150 Years

The city witnessed a spectacular celebration of the Marathi New Year as a grand Gudi Padwa procession filled the streets with vibrant colours, cultural pride and patriotic fervour. Organised by the Navvarsh Swagat Samiti, the event set a “new benchmark in scale and grandeur,” participants said.

The procession began from Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha and moved through key routes including Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk, Tapal Naka Shani Mandir, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mirchi Galli, Kapad Bazaar, Jai Bharat Naka and Lokmanya Tilak Road before culminating at Savarkar Chowk.

The streets, especially around Tilak Road, Yashomangal Naka and Savarkar Chowk, were adorned with elaborate decorations, lighting and saffron flags set up by the organisers along with the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Mandal, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

“The enthusiasm this year was unmatched. The entire city came together to celebrate our culture and traditions with pride,” said an organisor from the Navvarsh Swagat Samiti.

The highlight of this year’s procession was the theme marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Elaborate tableaux, live performances and visual presentations reflecting patriotism, freedom and national pride drew loud applause from spectators.

“The ‘Vande Mataram’ theme beautifully captured the spirit of the nation and added a deeper meaning to the celebrations,” said a participant.

Around 14 organisations participated with creatively designed tableaux, each showcasing artistic excellence and social messages. Adding to the energy were traditional performances including dhol-tasha, lezim displays and youth groups dressed in traditional attire chanting “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.”

A group of nearly 150 children from YuvaNaad Trust participated in flag, lezim and dhol performances, adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event.

Leaders attend celebrations

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Several prominent leaders and public representatives were present, including Prashant Thakur, Mayor Nitin Patil, BJP North Raigad district president Avinash Koli, youth leader Pritam Mhatre, senior leader Jayant Pagde, district general secretary Charushila Gharat, NCP leader Shivdas Kamble, Women and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Mamta Mhatre, along with corporators and representatives from various political parties.

“The procession reflects the unity, tradition and patriotic spirit of Panvel. It has truly become a landmark celebration for the city,” said a local leader present at the event.

The grand procession, blending tradition, culture and nationalism, was widely described as “magnificent and unforgettable,” marking the beginning of the new year on a high note.

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