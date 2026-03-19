Gudi Padwa & Navratri 2026: From Hina Khan's Rangoli To Madhuri Dixit's Saree Elegance; Here's How Bollywood & Television Actors Celebrated Festive Day

Gudi Padwa & Navratri 2026 |

Today marks celebration of Gudi Padwa and the ongoing Navratri celebrations, coinciding with Eid, making it a day of festive cheer across communities. Several television and Bollywood celebrities were seen joining in the festivities. Hina Khan created a beautiful rangoli to celebrate Gudi Padwa, Gauahar Khan celebrated Ramzan, Rupali Ganguly participated in Navratri festivities, and Madhuri Dixit wished her fans in a stunning red saree, adding glamour to the festive spirit.

Eid, Gudi Padwa & Navratri: Here's How Actors Celebrated

Hina Khan

For Eid, Hina got mehendi on her hands and shared a picture of it, tagging her husband Rocky Jaiswal and asking, "Did you like it?" The actress also uploaded a picture of the rangoli in her lobby, wishing her fans a Happy Gudi Padwa.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit shared a series of pictures on her social media, where she was seen flaunting a red saree paired with gold jewelry and red flowers in her hair. She captioned the post, "Happy Gudi Padwa."

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly wished everyone a Happy Navratri, writing, "May the grace of Maa Durga bring you strength, peace, and abundance. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Navratri!"

Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Smriti Irani also extended heartfelt wishes to her fans, celebrating the Hindu New Year with warm greetings.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar was seen joining CM Devendra Fadnavis at Gudi Padwa.

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia were seen uploading a video on their social media where the two wished fans and following a Happy Gudi Padwa. The captioned their video, "Happy Gudi Padwa and New Year to all of you from Deshmukh family!"

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in Maharashtra and other parts of India. Celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month according to the lunar calendar, it symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil. People raise a “Gudi”, a bright yellow cloth adorned with flowers, neem leaves, and a sugar garland atop a bamboo stick, outside their homes as a sign of good luck and auspiciousness.