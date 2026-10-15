Panvel Weather Update: PMC Issues Heat-Health Advisory, Urges Residents To Guard Against Heatstroke

The PMC has urged Panvel residents to stay hydrated, avoid intense afternoon heat and seek prompt treatment for heat-related symptoms | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, October 14, 2026: With temperatures rising over the past few days, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a heat-health advisory, urging residents to take precautions against heatstroke and dehydration.

The civic body has advised people to avoid exposure to the scorching sun, drink sufficient water and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of serious heat-related illness.

गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून तापमान वाढीमुळे नागरिकांनी आरोग्याबाबत अधिक सतर्क रहून आपल्या आरोग्याची काळजी घ्यावी असे आवाहन पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने करण्यात येत आहे. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #उष्माघातापासूनबचाव #उन्हाळ्यातीलआरोग्य #पाणीप्या_निरोगी_रहा https://t.co/TOJ5ud9jsz — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 14, 2026

Precautions To Beat The Heat

Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi has urged residents to avoid stepping outdoors during peak sunlight hours as far as possible. Those who need to venture out should use hats, umbrellas or sunglasses for protection and wear loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes. Carrying drinking water and consuming fluids at regular intervals are also essential to prevent dehydration, he said.

Heat-related illnesses can cause a rise in body temperature, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and dehydration. In severe cases, heatstroke can become life-threatening, making early recognition of symptoms and prompt medical intervention crucial.

Recognising Warning Signs

A body temperature of around 104 degrees Fahrenheit, severe headache, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and an increased heart rate can indicate a serious heat-related illness. In children, warning signs may include loss of appetite, irritability, reduced urination, dry eyes and a dry mouth.

The civic body has advised parents and caregivers to pay particular attention to young children, while senior citizens and people working outdoors have also been urged to take extra precautions during periods of intense heat.

Residents should schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours wherever possible and take regular breaks if their work requires prolonged exposure to the sun.

Diet And Hydration Guidelines

The PMC has recommended including fruits, leafy vegetables and foods with high water content in daily meals. Excessive consumption of tea, coffee and caffeinated soft drinks should be avoided, along with fried and stale food. Adequate fluid intake is important to maintain hydration during hot weather.

First Aid And Medical Assistance

If a person develops symptoms of heat-related illness, they should immediately be moved to a shaded or cool place. Cooling the body with a cloth soaked in cool water and using a fan can help lower body temperature while medical assistance is arranged.

Water should be given only if the person is fully conscious and able to swallow safely. Nothing should be given orally to an unconscious or confused person. Suspected heatstroke requires urgent medical attention, and treatment should not be delayed.

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The civic body has urged residents experiencing heat-related symptoms to visit the nearest Urban Primary Health Centre for medical evaluation and to follow precautions to protect themselves and their families as temperatures continue to rise.

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