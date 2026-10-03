Panvel Water Crisis: PMC Plans To Buy 20 Water Tankers For ₹9.59 Crore To Tackle Supply Shortages | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to purchase 20 water tankers with a capacity of 10,000 litres each as a temporary measure to address water shortages and interruptions in supply across its jurisdiction. The proposed procurement is estimated to cost Rs 9.59 crore.

35 MLD Water Shortfall

The proposal has been prepared by the civic water supply department amid an estimated daily shortfall of 35 million litres between the demand for water and available supply in the municipal area. It is expected to be placed before the upcoming general body meeting, where corporators will deliberate on the proposal and take a decision.

At present, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) operates 28 tankers in Kharghar, Taloja, Kalamboli, Kamothe and New Panvel. These tankers collectively make around 249 trips a day to supply water to areas facing shortages.

PMC Hires 10 Tankers

The PMC, meanwhile, has hired 10 tankers to cater to villages and gaothan areas within its jurisdiction, with the vehicles making around 50 trips every day. " Besides inadequate water residents have often complained about the problem they face from private tankers . Not only are the charges very steep but also the quality and sources of the water provided is not clear," said the commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Residents in villages, hamlets and CIDCO nodes frequently approach the civic administration for tanker water whenever regular supply is disrupted or shortages occur. Residents have also been demanding that the municipal corporation take greater responsibility for meeting essential water requirements, particularly as it collects property tax from properties within its jurisdiction.

Summer Demand Adds Pressure

According to the civic administration, the dependence on hired tankers becomes particularly challenging during summer when demand increases. Contractors providing tankers on hire are not always able to make additional vehicles available according to the requirement, resulting in complaints from residents.

The PMC is therefore considering owning its own fleet of tankers rather than continuing to spend lakhs of rupees on hiring vehicles to meet increasing demand. " We intend to provide tankers at a very nominal rate," said the commissioner

The civic body had invited market quotations and received three quotations. A provision of around Rs 9.5 crore has been made for the proposed procurement.

If approved by the general body, the civic administration will initiate the procurement process through an e-tender. The number of tankers ultimately purchased will depend on the decision taken by the corporators.

The proposal comes at a time when the civic administration is also expected to strengthen its water planning amid concerns over the impact of El Niño. Although water cuts have not been imposed in Panvel city so far, officials and residents believe advance planning will be necessary to manage the available supply and meet future demand.

Citizens have also called for measures to promote water conservation, prevent wastage and regulate activities by commercial establishments that consume large quantities of water. They suggested that the civic administration hold meetings with corporators, social organisations and office-bearers of housing societies to create awareness about the prevailing water situation and future water-management measures.

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