CJP Protest At Shivaji Park: FIR Registered Against Organisers, 400-500 Unidentified Persons |

Mumbai, October 3, 2026: The Mumbai Police have registered a case against CJP protest organisers, including Abhijit Dipke, and 400–500 unidentified supporters/agitating participants in connection with the protest held at Shivaji Park on October 2.

Case Registered At Shivaji Park

The case was registered at the Shivaji Park Police Station under Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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Police have booked the organisers and unidentified participants in connection with the gathering. Further investigation into the incident and the role of those involved is underway, police sources said.

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