Panvel Water Crisis: PMC Announces Weekly Water Supply Shutdowns From May 25 Amid Falling Deherang Dam Levels; Check Details

Panvel civic authorities introduce rotational weekly water cuts across multiple areas as Deherang dam water levels continue to decline | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, May 22: Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced that water supply in different parts of Panvel city will remain suspended one day every week from May 25 due to declining water levels in the Deherang dam.

Declining dam levels prompt restrictions

According to the civic body, Panvel receives water from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Deherang dam.

However, during the summer season, reduced supply from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and MIDC, along with frequent electrical shutdowns and breakdowns, has affected regular distribution.

To meet the city’s daily demand, the civic administration has been relying heavily on additional water from the Deherang dam, resulting in a sharp decline in reservoir levels.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and store adequate water on the designated shutdown day in their respective areas.

“Due to the falling water stock in Deherang dam, it has been decided to suspend water supply for one day every week in different reservoir zones until sufficient storage is restored,” Chitale said.

Area-wise shutdown schedule announced

Under the revised schedule, different areas connected to specific water tanks and reservoirs will face supply cuts on different days of the week.

On Mondays, water supply will remain shut in the Market Yard elevated reservoir and Bhaji Market reservoir areas, including localities such as Patel Park, Jain Mandir, Ganpati Mandir, Sathe Galli, Virupaksha Mandir, Gaykar Galli, Sahyog Nagar, Munoth Nagar, Prince Paradise Society, Sunrise Society, Laxmi Vasahat and adjoining areas.

On Tuesdays, supply will remain suspended in areas connected to the Patel Mohalla and Pioneer elevated reservoirs, including Manik Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Kesarbagh, Snehsadan, Mandavkar Wada, Gawdevi Pada, Ratna Residency, Ashtavinayak Colony, Ratan Talkies area and several adjoining localities.

On Wednesdays, water supply will remain shut in the HOC elevated reservoir area, including HOC Colony, Chhota Khanda and Motha Khanda.

On Thursdays, the entire Sai Nagar area connected to the Thana Naka elevated reservoir will face a shutdown.

On Fridays, water supply from the Gol Tanki reservoir to Middle Class Housing Society Phase 1 and the S.K. Bajaj area will remain suspended.

On Saturdays, supply from the Gangaram Cinema elevated reservoir to Takka village and colony areas will remain shut.

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Normal supply on Sundays

The civic body clarified that water supply across all parts of the city will continue normally on Sundays.

PMC also stated that distribution timings may change from time to time depending on the availability of water supply and urged residents to cooperate with the administration during the restriction period.

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