Panvel Voter Count Crosses 4 Lakh After SIR; 12,000 Excluded Voters Apply Afresh Through Form 6

Election officials are conducting door-to-door verification as the Panvel electoral roll undergoes a Special Intensive Revision | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, October 6, 2026: The voter count in the Panvel Assembly constituency has crossed the four-lakh mark, following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Of the voters whose names were excluded during the verification process, around 12,000 have already applied afresh for registration through Form 6, while the election administration expects another 50,000 to 80,000 new applications.

The constituency had around 6.84 lakh registered voters earlier. Of these, 4,00,704 names have been retained, while nearly 1.5 lakh names were removed from the electoral roll during the revision process, according to election officials.

SIR Verification And Corrections

The SIR is being carried out by cross-checking voter details with the earlier electoral rolls, including names, addresses and ages. Officials have also been examining cases where voters have reported changes or discrepancies in their personal details.

Of the 2.83 lakh voters who had not submitted forms during the SIR process, around 89,000 names could not be matched with the 2002 electoral roll, while corrections relating to names, ages or addresses were required in the case of around 61,000 voters, election officer Pawan Chandak said.

Voter Turnout In Previous Elections

The exercise is being undertaken against the backdrop of voter turnout in the last three elections. During the Lok Sabha election, 2,95,973 voters, or 50.5 per cent, exercised their franchise. The Assembly election recorded a turnout of 3,82,335 voters, or 58 per cent, while 3,08,708 voters cast their ballots in the 2025 municipal election, recording a turnout of 55.67 per cent.

Officials said the electoral roll is being reverified by taking into account actual voting patterns in the previous three elections.

Electorate Rises Over Two Decades

The constituency has also witnessed a sharp rise in its electorate over the past two decades. In 2002, Panvel Assembly constituency had around 1.60 lakh voters. The number has now increased to 4,00,704. Kharghar and Kamothe have recorded the steepest growth, with their electorates increasing nearly tenfold.

The SIR covers 574 polling stations, with a booth-level officer (BLO) appointed for each centre. BLOs are visiting voters at their homes to collect information and documents. Voters can submit the required documents either directly to the BLOs or through WhatsApp. They can also register online or through the BLOs.

Officials said voters would not have to queue up at special camps for the process.

Voters To Get Multiple Opportunities

Chandak said voters whose names are proposed to be deleted would be given multiple opportunities to respond before any final decision is taken.

“Before deleting any name, the voter will be informed through mobile communication and a physical notice and will also be given an opportunity for a hearing,” Chandak said.

He added that the list of names proposed for deletion would also be shared with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties.

If the concerned voter fails to appear for the hearing, the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AROs) will take a decision based on the available records. Chandak said no written complaint had so far been received regarding the deletion of any voter’s name.

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“There is no need for voters to be apprehensive about the SIR. Around 550 BLOs will visit households and collect the required information and documents until November 12. Voters will not be called to hearings in a manner that requires them to stand in queues. They should cooperate with the BLOs and submit their documents within the stipulated period,” Chandak said.

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