Panvel Municipal Corporation’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ Offers Free Health Camps, Screenings And Medical Services Until October 17

PMC health teams are providing free medical screenings, specialist consultations and preventive healthcare services across Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 6, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is conducting a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17, during which free health camps and medical services are being offered to residents across the civic jurisdiction.

The initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, with residents being provided access to medical examinations, consultations and registration for various government health schemes at no cost.

Health Screening And Medical Services

As part of the campaign, residents can undergo screening for hypertension, diabetes, eye and dental ailments, as well as breast, cervical and oral cancers. Antenatal check-ups for pregnant women, vaccination, blood and haemoglobin testing and tuberculosis screening are also being conducted.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने 'सेवा संकल्प अभियान अंतर्गत आरोग्य शिबीरांचे आयोजन पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने १७ सप्टेंबर ते १७ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ या कालावधीत 'सेवा संकल्प अभियान' राबविण्यात येत आहे. या अभियानांतर्गत नागरिकांच्या आरोग्याची काळजी घेण्यासाठी महापौर नितीन पाटील व आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली विशेष आरोग्य शिबीरांचे आयोजन करण्यात आले असून यामध्ये विविध वैद्यकीय सेवा, तपासण्या आणि शासकीय योजनांची नोंदणी विनामूल्य उपलब्ध करून दिली जात आहे. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #सेवासंकल्पअभियान #आरोग्यशिबिर #नेत्ररोग — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 5, 2026

Screening is also being offered for malaria, dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis, along with sickle-cell disease and anaemia. The camps also cover screening and guidance related to communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Health teams are providing dietary guidance to pregnant and lactating women and young children. Services also include registration for the Mata and Child Protection Card, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Ayushman Vay Vandana cards. Residents can also register as Nikshay Mitra volunteers and pledge for organ donation.

Specialist doctors are also providing consultations and medical guidance at the camps.

Camps Held At Three Locations

On Saturday, special health camps were organised by the civic body’s health centres at three locations. The Urban Health and Wellness Centre at Navde conducted a camp at Pavsha Building in Navde Colony, while the centre at Asudgaon organised one at an anganwadi in Sector 4. The Urban Primary Health Centre 12 at Taloja Phase 2 held a camp in Sector 10 of Taloja Phase 1.

At the Navde camp, medical examinations were conducted not only for local residents but also for PMC sanitation workers. The health team provided necessary medicines and informed residents and workers about various government health schemes and preventive healthcare measures.

Residents expressed satisfaction with the initiative, according to the civic administration.

PMC Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi appealed to residents to make maximum use of the health camps being conducted under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

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Cleanliness And Tree Plantation Drive

Separately, a Swachhata (Cleanliness) Day and tree plantation programme was organised on Friday at Urban Primary Health Centre 5 in Kharghar as part of the campaign.

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