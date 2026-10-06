Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe And Navde; Collects ₹40,000 Fine

PMC teams removed unauthorised stalls, roadside goods and vendor encroachments from public spaces across four areas | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, October 6, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive to keep roads, footpaths and other public spaces clear, with action taken against unauthorised stalls, hawkers and businesses in Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe and Navde.

The drive was undertaken by the civic body’s encroachment department following directions from Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Action In Kalamboli And Kharghar

In Kalamboli, civic officials cleared unauthorised stalls from the footpath outside St Joseph School, where there is considerable movement of students and parents. The encroachments had forced pedestrians to walk on the road, creating a safety concern.

The civic team removed the unauthorised stalls and also issued a final warning to nursery operators in the area. Plants and other items kept on the roadside for sale were removed.

The civic team also targeted unauthorised food vendors in Kharghar. Material kept illegally along roadsides and in open spaces outside shops was seized.

Officials said traders who had extended their business beyond the permitted premises by placing goods and other material in public spaces faced action, with the encroaching material confiscated.

Rs 40,000 In Fines Collected

A special anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Kamothe and the Navde sub-division on October 3. The civic body removed encroachments and collected a total of Rs 40,000 in fines.

The encroachment department collected Rs 28,000 in fines during action in Kamothe under Ward Committee C.

In Navde, action was taken against handcart operators and unauthorised fruit and vegetable vendors, resulting in Rs 12,000 in fines.

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Drive To Continue

The civic administration said the drive would continue in the coming days to make major roads, areas around schools and public spaces within the PMC jurisdiction free of encroachments.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Meghmale appealed to residents and local traders not to occupy public spaces or place goods on roads and footpaths in a manner that obstructs traffic or pedestrians.

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