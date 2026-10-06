Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Free Women’s Health Camps Across 4 Wards From October 7 To 10

Women and adolescent girls in Panvel can access free specialist consultations at PMC health camps from October 7 to 10 | AI Generated File Image

Panvel, October 6, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise special health check-up and consultation camps for women across all four administrative wards from October 7 to 10 as part of its ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’.

The initiative is being jointly organised by the PMC Women and Child Welfare Department and the Medical Health Department. Women and adolescent girls residing within the civic limits have been urged to make use of the free health services.

महिलांच्या आरोग्यासाठी पनवेल महानगरपालिकेचा विशेष पुढाकार; चारही प्रभागांत विशेष आरोग्य शिबिरांचे आयोजन ‘सेवा संकल्प अभियान २०२६’ अंतर्गत महिला व बालकल्याण विभाग व वैद्यकीय आरोग्य विभागाच्या संयुक्त पुढाकाराने आयोजन. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #सेवासंकल्पअभियान #महिलावबालकल्याणविभाग #आरोग्यशिबिर — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 5, 2026

Specialist Consultations For Women

The camps will offer free consultations for common musculoskeletal and neurological complaints, including joint and knee pain, swelling or numbness in the hands and legs, nerve-related problems and pain in the neck, back and lower back.

Specialist doctors in rheumatology, neurology and physiotherapy will examine women and provide medical advice at the camps.

Camp Schedule Across Four Wards

The schedule is as follows:

October 7: Ward D — Loknete D.B. Patil Vidyalaya, near Dandekar Hospital, Panvel

October 8: Ward A — Kalbhairav Hall, Kalamboli

October 9: Ward C — Ward Committee Office, Kamothe

October 10: Ward B — Senior Citizens Recreation Centre, Sector 15, Kharghar

The camps will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on all four days.

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“The initiative is being organised to ensure that women have access to specialist medical services free of cost within their own neighbourhoods. I appeal to women and adolescent girls to make maximum use of these camps,” said Mamata Pritam Mhatre, chairperson of the PMC Women and Child Welfare Committee.

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