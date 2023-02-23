Panvel: Under special campaign, PMC completes health screening of over 25k children | Sourced Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation began a special campaign 'Aware Parents, Healthy Children' under which they have screened nearly 25,700 children in the city. The campaign began on February 9.

The health camp was launched by the civic body in in six urban primary health centres in association with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojna.

Under the eight-week-long campaign, the civic health department is carrying out health check-ups of children aged 0 to 18 years. In this, students from government and semi-government schools, junior colleges, private schools, blind schools, anganwadis, hostels, and out-of-school children are being checked.

A total of 20 teams have been formed under the guidance of commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. One team is supposed to screen 150 students daily. After that, each child will be given a health check-up sheet (health card).

Out of 25,770 children examined so far, 1,465 children have been referred to doctors and five of them further referred for surgery.

