Panvel Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Killed After Truck Allegedly Rolls Forward On JNPT Service Road; Driver Booked

A 17-year-old youth died after being trapped between two trucks in Panvel, prompting police to book the driver for alleged negligence | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 22: A 17-year-old youth was killed after being crushed between two parked trucks when one of the vehicles rolled forward due to the driver's alleged failure to apply the handbrake on the JNPT Service Road in Panvel on June 19. Panvel City Police have registered a case against the truck driver for negligence and launched an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Anshu Shankarlal Yadav (17), a native of Madhya Pradesh, suffered fatal injuries in the incident that occurred around 9 pm near Padaghe, adjacent to K.K. Logistics Company.

According to police, Anshu was accompanying his uncle, Rajnish Yadav (35), who had parked his truck (MH-46-BU-6199) on the roadside and stepped out to inspect the vehicle. Another truck (MH-46-BF-0639), driven by Jagdeep Gupta, was parked behind it on a slope.

Driver Booked For Negligence

Investigators said Gupta allegedly got out of his truck without engaging the handbrake. As Anshu was inspecting the rear side of the vehicle, the unattended truck suddenly rolled forward and trapped him between the two heavy vehicles. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the truck moved because the handbrake had not been applied after the driver parked the vehicle. A case has been registered against the driver, and further legal action is being taken," a Panvel City Police official said.

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Following the incident, police rushed to the scene and registered a case against Jagdeep Gupta under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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