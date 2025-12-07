Panvel Traffic Police Open Temporary Parking For 600 Vehicles To Ease Congestion |

Navi Mumbai: In a major relief to commuters battling daily congestion near the New Panvel railway station, the Panvel Traffic Department has set up a temporary parking facility with space for 500 to 600 vehicles. The move, initiated by Senior Police Inspector Audumber Patil, is aimed at reducing illegal parking and easing the persistent traffic bottlenecks in the busy station area.

The parking facility was inaugurated by former Member of Parliament Ramsheth Thakur, in the presence of former House Leader Paresh Thakur and a large gathering of local residents. Citizens said that vehicular confusion and roadside chaos had reduced considerably, offering much-needed respite to daily commuters.

Sr PI Patil’s proactive approach is in line with his earlier track record at Koparkhairane Police Station, where he had built a reputation for efficient and citizen-focused policing. During his tenure there, he conducted several special drives to curb crime, worked closely with young people to raise awareness against criminal activities, coordinated regularly with citizens’ groups and administrative bodies for rapid grievance resolution, and maintained a disciplined system of policing that strengthened public trust and improved law and order in the area.

Speaking about the latest initiative in Panvel, Sr PI Audumber Patil said, “Our priority was to bring immediate relief to commuters. By creating a dedicated parking space, we have significantly reduced roadside obstruction and ensured smoother, safer movement for both motorists and pedestrians.”

Local residents say the new arrangement has already begun easing road congestion and saving commute time. They emphasised that illegal parking—one of the biggest contributors to traffic snarls—has come under control, and pedestrian safety has improved due to better organised traffic flow.

Vishnu Patil, a daily commuter from Panvel said, "It was a longstanding complaint on the parking menace and finally adminisi6has acknowledged it. This step will prove pivotal for the future streamlining of Panvel’s traffic infrastructure. I hope that the temporary parking facility will be expanded further in the coming months."

