Panvel To Host Three-Day Festival Of Alternatives Featuring Sustainable Fashion, Street Plays, Films And Green Ideas | AI

Sustainable fashion, street plays, short films, nature walks and discussions on the circular economy will be among the highlights of a three-day Festival of Alternatives to be held at the Yusuf Meherally Centre in Panvel from October 2 to 4.

The festival, aimed at bringing together environmentalists, students, grassroots organisations and citizens, will feature a mix of discussions and activities designed to showcase sustainable practices and alternatives.

Platform For Green Ideas

“The festival is an opportunity for people to come together, exchange ideas and explore practical alternatives for a more sustainable way of living,” the organisers said.

A major attraction will be the inter-collegiate competitions being organised for youngsters. These will include a sustainable fashion show, group dance, street play, short film, rap, quiz and debate competitions, giving students a platform to address environmental and social issues through creative formats.

Nature Walks And Sustainable Marketplace

The three-day programme will also include nature walks through the forested campus, talks by speakers working in the sustainability and grassroots sectors, film screenings and a sustainable marketplace. Visitors will also be able to sample local food.

Organisers said the choice of venue was significant as the Yusuf Meherally Centre has been working with rural communities for more than six decades through social and agro-based projects in different parts of India.

“The Yusuf Meherally Centre has been strengthening grassroots communities through its work with villages and various social and agro projects. The festival seeks to bring some of these ideas and alternatives into a wider public conversation,” the organisers said.

The event is open to citizens, families, students and environment groups. Organisers have appealed to educational institutions and residents’ groups in Panvel and Navi Mumbai to encourage youngsters to participate and attend the festival.

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