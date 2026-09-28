Generic Medicine Centres To Open At Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital And Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital Soon | AI

Mumbai: In a major relief for local residents, generic medicine services will soon be introduced at the civic-run Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital and Hinduhridaysamrat Shivsena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital. The initiative follows a key meeting held in the presence of Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health, Prataprao Jadhav, and MP Ravindra Waikar. Designed to make high-quality healthcare affordable, these generic medicine centers will provide essential and life-saving drugs to needy patients at significantly reduced rates compared to branded alternatives.

Proposals to establish the generic drug outlets at both municipal facilities have been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for final approval, with services slated to launch immediately upon completing administrative clearances. Expressing satisfaction over the progress, MP Ravindra Waikar noted that medical treatment expenses place a heavy financial burden on common citizens, and the availability of generic medicines will substantially lower healthcare costs for patients across the Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency.