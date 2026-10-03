Panvel To Host Silver Jubilee Awards For 25th Diwali Annual Issue Competition On October 6

The silver jubilee ceremony will honour winning Diwali publications and contributors to Marathi literature, art and culture | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, October 3, 2026: The 25th edition of the state-level and Raigad district-level Diwali annual issue competition, organised jointly by the Ramseth Thakur Social Development Mandal and the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, will mark its silver jubilee with an award ceremony in Panvel on Tuesday, October 6.

Award Ceremony In Panvel

The event will be held at 4 pm at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, where State Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar will present prizes to the winning Diwali publications.

The ceremony will be presided over by former MP Ramseth Thakur. The 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan president and noted writer Vishwas Patil, along with acclaimed biographer Veena Gavankar, will be the chief guests.

25 Years Of Literary Recognition

The competition has, over the past 25 years, provided a platform to promote Diwali annual publications from across Maharashtra and recognise the creative contributions of writers, literary figures, editors and artists. The silver jubilee edition will feature special recognition for this year's winners as well as contributors across various literary and artistic categories.

State-Level Prize Structure

In the state-level competition, the winning publication will receive a first prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second- and third-ranked publications will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. Awards will also be presented to publications and writers for excellence in various literary and artistic categories.

At the Raigad district level, the first prize is Rs 40,000, followed by Rs 20,000 for second place and Rs 10,000 for third place. Publications and writers who have made notable contributions in different literary and artistic categories will also be felicitated.

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Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Organisers said the silver jubilee ceremony would celebrate the 25-year literary journey of Diwali annual publications and their contribution to Marathi literature, art, culture and intellectual discourse.

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