Panvel To Host Over 100 Theatre Groups For 13th Atal Karandak Competition, Promising Grand Celebration Of Marathi Theatre | Representational Image

Panvel: Panvel is set to become a hub for emerging Marathi theatre talent, with more than 100 theatre groups from across Maharashtra participating in the 13th edition of the state-level Atal Karandak one-act play competition. The three-day grand finale will be held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha in Panvel from December 18 to 20.

The competition, which has completed 12 editions, will begin with preliminary rounds on November 21 at various centres across Maharashtra. The large participation includes theatre organisations and college teams, offering a platform for budding actors, writers and directors to showcase their talent.

Preliminary Rounds Across Maharashtra

The preliminary rounds will be held in Pune on November 21 and 22, Satara on November 23, Kolhapur on November 24, Ratnagiri on November 25, Nashik on November 28 and Jalgaon on November 29.

Panvel will serve as the centre for preliminary rounds involving participants from Thane, Palghar, Kalyan and Mumbai from December 3 to 6, followed by the Raigad round on December 7.

Grand Finale And Prize Money

The best productions shortlisted from the preliminary rounds will compete in the grand finale. Performances will be staged from 9 am to 10 pm over all three days, giving theatre enthusiasts an opportunity to watch productions from across the state.

The winner will receive Rs 1 lakh and the prestigious Atal Karandak trophy, while the second and third prizes carry Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. Other awards include Rs 30,000 for an outstanding one-act play, Rs 20,000 for the best comedy production and two consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

Competition Honours Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Instituted in memory of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the competition is sponsored by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board and jointly organised by the Panvel branch of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad and Changu Kana Thakur College (Autonomous), New Panvel.

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The event is being organised under the guidance of former MP Ramsheth Thakur, with the support of MLA Prashant Thakur, president of the Panvel branch of the Marathi Natya Parishad. Former Panvel Municipal Corporation House Leader and corporator Paresh Thakur is overseeing the competition as its chief coordinator.

Platform For Emerging Marathi Theatre Talent

The organisers said the initiative aims to provide emerging theatre groups with a prestigious platform to showcase their creativity and contribute to the future of Marathi theatre.

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