Bhiwandi Reports 2,839 Active TB Cases, Women Patients Outnumber Men By 367 | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi currently has 2,839 active tuberculosis (TB) patients, with women accounting for a significantly higher share of infections than men, according to figures from the municipal TB department. Of the total patients, 1,603 are women and 1,236 are men, a difference of 367 cases. The figures also reveal that 230 children aged up to 14 years are battling the disease, highlighting the need for greater public awareness and timely medical intervention.

TB Department Reviews Detection And Treatment

Amid concerns over the number of active cases, Dr Bushra Sayed, in-charge of the TB Department, held a review meeting with TB department workers and members of the social organisation Doctor For You. The meeting focused on achieving the department's targets before the end of the year, accelerating the detection of new cases and bringing people who have stayed away from testing or treatment back into the healthcare system.

Dr Sayed stressed that efforts to identify TB patients must not lose momentum during the final phase of the year. She directed field workers to counsel people reluctant to undergo testing or continue treatment and encourage them to seek medical attention and take medicines regularly.

Campaign To Strengthen Patient Support

She also called for intensifying the campaign to identify more Nikshay Mitras, who support TB patients, and urged workers to reach out to corporators and financially well-off individuals to strengthen assistance for those undergoing treatment. She appreciated the work of Syed Mohammad Saad, district coordinator of Doctor For You, and other members of the organisation.

Appealing to residents not to ignore or conceal symptoms of TB, Dr Sayed emphasised the importance of seeking medical examination without delay.

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Concerns Over Delayed TB Diagnosis

Syed Mohammad Saad said symptoms among women, adolescent girls and young children should not be overlooked, as social stigma and hesitation in disclosing the illness often delay diagnosis. Such delays can worsen the condition and prolong treatment, he cautioned.

He urged residents experiencing TB symptoms to contact the Health Department or Doctor For You workers and encourage others to undergo timely testing and treatment. Sustained public participation, he said, is essential to making Bhiwandi's efforts towards becoming TB-free more effective.

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