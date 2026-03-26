Panvel To Host ‘Khushrang’ Music Festival On April 4 Featuring Top Classical, Bhajan And Kathak Artists

‘Khushrang’ festival in Panvel will bring together leading classical musicians, bhajan singers and Kathak performers | File Photo

Panvel, March 26: A grand music festival, Khushrang, will be organised on April 4 in Panvel, bringing together renowned artists from the world of Indian classical music, bhajans and Kathak dance.

Festival details and organisers

The festival is being jointly organised by Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Mandal and Nadbrahma Sadhana Mandal. The event will be held in the evening at the auditorium of Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Mandal in the Market Yard area.

Organisers said the festival will offer a rich blend of classical songs, devotional music and dance performances. “This festival will be a treat for music lovers, showcasing a confluence of classical music, bhajans and Kathak,” they said.

Line-up of classical artists

The lineup features noted artists including Pt. Girish Sanjgiri, a disciple of the Kirana gharana exponent Pt. Firoz Dastur, and Pt. Mahesh Kulkarni, disciple of Pt. P.V. Kadlaskar and Pt. Shankar Abhyankar. Vocal performances by Vinayak Lalit and Tanushree Jog will also be presented.

Kathak performance highlights

A Kathak dance recital conceptualised by Pt. Vinayak Naik, disciple of Pt. Bhai Gaitonde, will be performed by Dr. Vaishali Dudhe’s disciples Arya Mahajan and Rutuja Kulkarni.

Concluding performances and accompanists

The festival will conclude with performances by Ustad Aslam Khan (Khushrang), Ustad Azeem Khan, noted bhajan singer H.B.P. Nivruttibuwa Chaudhary, and Pt. Umesh Chaudhary, a disciple of Pandita Shubhada Paratkar.

The accompanying artists include Vinayak Lalit and Smita Manohar on harmonium; tabla support by Pt. Mahesh Kanhole, Prasad Sutar, Vinayak Naik, Bhakti Jadhav and Sudhindra Bagal; pakhawaj by Somdatt Mane; and additional instrumental support by Jagdish Mhatre. The event will be compered by Sopan Adhav.

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Organisers invite music enthusiasts

Organisers Vasant Sheth Patil, Vinod Todekar, Akshay Chaudhary and Anil Koli have appealed to music enthusiasts to attend the festival in large numbers.

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