Panvel Civic Body Launches 100-Day TB-Free Campaign With Focus On Early Detection And AI Screening |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday launched an ambitious 100-day campaign under the TB-Free India Initiative, aligning with the observance of World Tuberculosis Day. The programme, themed “Yes, We Can End TB,” began with an inauguration ceremony at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with a live telecast of the national-level launch screened at the venue. The event was attended by Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Standing Committee Chairperson Baban Mukadam, Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre, along with corporators and officials.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale and Deputy Commissioner Prasenjit Karlekar welcomed dignitaries with saplings. The programme also featured a street play by civic health staff to raise awareness about tuberculosis, followed by a ceremonial lamp lighting and tribute to Robert Koch, who discovered the TB bacterium.

Highlighting the campaign’s roadmap, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi said the initiative will focus on prevention, early diagnosis, effective treatment, and widespread awareness. He noted that all urban health centres under PMC are equipped to handle TB-related services, and the civic body currently has five advanced X-ray machines.

The event also showcased the Nikshay Mitra initiative, recognising individuals and organisations contributing to TB eradication. Patients were symbolically provided with food baskets to support their nutritional needs.

Mayor Patil praised the health department’s efforts, expressing confidence that coordinated action involving public representatives, healthcare systems, and community participation would help achieve a TB-free goal. Other leaders echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the role of Nikshay Mitras and ASHA workers.

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Key Focus Areas of the Campaign:

Active screening of high-risk individuals, including asymptomatic cases

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify high-risk zones

Deployment of portable X-ray machines

Health camps offering CBNAAT tests along with BP, BMI, blood sugar, and haemoglobin checks

Public awareness drives to reduce stigma

Nutritional and psychosocial support through Nikshay Mitras

AI-Based Targeted Screening:

PMC has identified high-risk wards using AI technology. The campaign aims to screen approximately 1,23,550 citizens, including 57,272 individuals from high-risk areas, covering all residents above 14 years of age in these zones.

Following the inauguration, a rally was organised to spread awareness about tuberculosis, with civic staff actively participating and raising slogans to educate the public.

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