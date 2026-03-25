2-Day ‘Udaan’ Camp Empowers Children Of Waste Picker Families In Panvel |

A two-day residential camp titled ‘Udaan’ was organised on March 20 and 21 at the Leprosy Rehabilitation Committee campus in Nere, Panvel, by Stree Mukti Sanghatana for around 50 adolescent children of waste picker women from Kalwa, Digha, Rabale, Indiranagar, Bonasari, Navsheela and Panvel.

The camp aimed at holistic development of students from Class IX to college level, focusing on leadership, confidence-building, social awareness, and life skills.

On the first day, counsellors Armaan Singh and Riya Bhatia conducted interactive sessions on leadership qualities, self-confidence, relationships, friendship, and love. Through games and open discussions, students were encouraged to express themselves freely, helping them understand the importance of communication, trust, and teamwork.

A session on gender equality was led by Vrushali Magdum, trustee of Stree Mukti Sanghatana, who discussed issues such as dress codes, time restrictions, career opportunities, and access to higher education. She emphasised the need for equality between men and women in society.

Activist Vandana Shinde from the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti stayed throughout the camp and engaged students with movement songs while addressing superstitions such as black magic, rituals, and blind faith. Through live demonstrations, she explained how fraudulent godmen exploit common people.

Dr Ajit Magdum, head of Anvay De-addiction Centre, conducted a session on addiction, its causes, and treatment. Students shared personal experiences of substance abuse within their families and communities. He also highlighted how activities like sports and meditation can help overcome addiction.

The evening saw students showcasing their talents through cultural performances.

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On the second day, camp coordinator Nilkanth Koli introduced students to the various initiatives of the Leprosy Rehabilitation Committee spread across its 120-acre campus. Students visited facilities including the leprosy rehabilitation centre, old-age home, and units for persons with disabilities. They also interacted with elderly residents and explored handloom units producing mats, towels, and bags, as well as agricultural activities on the campus.

Manohar Tandel, associated with de-addiction and anti-superstition initiatives, conducted a session on astronomy and its misconceptions in human life through a presentation. He addressed topics such as horoscopes, astrology, and planetary influences, encouraging scientific thinking among students.

Organisers said the camp opened up new perspectives beyond academics and would positively impact the students’ future. Volunteers including Asha, Seema, Sangeeta, Deepa, Priyanka, and Vishakha played a key role in successfully conducting the camp.

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