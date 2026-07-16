Panvel To Host 'Jyacha Tyacha Vitthal' Multimedia Show Celebrating Warkari Tradition On July 18

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs will present Jyacha Tyacha Vitthal, a multimedia celebration of the Warkari tradition, in Panvel on July 18 | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 16: The Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, will present Jyacha Tyacha Vitthal, a multimedia audio-visual programme celebrating the rich cultural and spiritual legacy of the Warkari tradition, at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel on July 18 at 8.30 pm.

Celebrating Warkari Heritage

Organised to mark the Ashadhi Wari, the programme seeks to recreate the spiritual atmosphere of the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur and the devotion associated with Lord Vitthal through a blend of saint literature, abhangs, devotional music, theatre, narration and visual storytelling.

Based on the concept of offering audiences an immersive experience of the Pandharpur pilgrimage and the sacred Chandrabhaga river, the production showcases the Warkari sect's enduring traditions and the timeless values of devotion, equality and humanity propagated by Maharashtra's revered saints.

The presentation draws inspiration from the literary and spiritual contributions of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Sant Namdev and Sant Eknath, whose abhangs, bharuds and kirtans have shaped Maharashtra's devotional heritage for centuries.

Programme Details Announced

The programme has been written by Dr Sameer Kulkarni and directed by Amit Vazhe. Music has been composed by Jaydeep Vaidya, Ninad Solapurkar and Milind Mulik, while lighting design has been handled by Sujay Bhadkamkar.

The cast includes Anjali Marathe, Gajanan Paranjape, Amit Vazhe, Parth Umarani, Ketan Pawar, Swapnil Bhave, Omkar Joshi, Shaunak Kulkarni and Madhurani Gokhale.

Through music, theatre, narration and dramatic performances, the production will explore different dimensions of Vitthal devotion, the philosophical essence of the saints' abhangs and the spiritual ethos of the Warkari movement, offering audiences an immersive cultural experience.

The initiative has been conceptualised by Maharashtra's Minister for Cultural Affairs, Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Adv. Ashish Shelar, and is being organised under the guidance of Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary, Department of Cultural Affairs.

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The Directorate of Cultural Affairs said the programme aims to take the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Warkari tradition to a wider audience. Entry is free, and complimentary passes are available at the theatre. Director of Cultural Affairs Shriram Pandey has appealed to devotees, music lovers, art enthusiasts and citizens to attend the event in large numbers.

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