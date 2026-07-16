Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Remove Excess Concrete Around Trees After Monsoon Uprooting Incidents

PMC officials inspected roadside trees and ordered the removal of excess concretisation around tree bases to improve safety during the monsoon | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 16: In the wake of heavy rainfall and incidents of trees being uprooted, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a joint inspection of roadside trees and directed officials to identify and remove excessive concretisation around tree bases to reduce the risk of tree falls.

Joint Inspection Underway

Acting on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Deputy Commissioner (Tree Authority) Swaroop Kharge, along with Tree Authority Head Vivek Jale and engineers from the civic body, carried out inspections across various public roads in the city on Wednesday.

पावसाळ्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पनवेलमधील वृक्षांची पाहणी; आयुक्तांच्या आदेशानुसार उपायुक्तांकडून संयुक्त तपासणी



पनवेल महानगरपालिका हद्दीत सुरू असलेल्या मुसळधार पावसाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर वृक्ष उन्मळून पडण्याच्या घटनांची गंभीर दखल घेऊन आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या आदेशानुसार दि. 15 जुलै… pic.twitter.com/iw7oeBKaPa — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) July 15, 2026

During the inspection, officials found that the bases of several trees had been completely covered with cement concrete, asphalt, paver blocks and other impermeable materials.

According to the civic body, such concretisation prevents tree roots from receiving adequate air and water, restricting their natural growth and weakening their grip on the soil. This increases the likelihood of trees being uprooted during heavy rain and strong winds.

Kharge directed engineers to immediately survey such locations and remove excess concrete, cement and paver blocks around tree trunks to restore exposed soil around the roots. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that future road, footpath, beautification and infrastructure projects leave sufficient open space around trees to protect their root systems.

Appeal To Citizens

The civic body has also appealed to housing societies, commercial establishments, government and semi-government offices, as well as private property owners, to remove excessive paving or concrete around trees within their premises to allow adequate airflow, water infiltration and healthy root growth.

PMC has further urged citizens to obtain the necessary permissions and promptly take action if they notice dead, dangerously leaning or damaged trees or branches during the monsoon to prevent accidents.

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Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the civic body is giving the highest priority to environmental protection, tree conservation and public safety, and appealed to citizens to actively cooperate with the ongoing preventive measures.

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