Panvel To Host 9-Day Free Acting Camp From May 11; Separate Batches For Teachers & Advanced Learners | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Panvel Branch, will inaugurate a nine-day acting training camp on May 11, aimed at nurturing aspiring artistes across the municipal region. The free workshop, scheduled to run until May 19, has already received an enthusiastic response from theatre enthusiasts, with all batches in Panvel and Kharghar fully booked.

Inauguration Ceremony to Feature Mayor, Opposition Leader & Dignitaries

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 4 pm on the third floor of the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel. Dignitaries expected to attend include Mayor Nitin Patil, Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Mhatre, municipal corporator and theatre artist Prathamesh Soman, Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioner Prasenjit Karlekar, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, along with the camp’s trainers.

The initiative has been organized to encourage and develop talented performers within the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. The acting camp is being offered completely free of cost for participants.

Special Kalamboli Batch for Teachers, Professors & Performing Artists

In addition to Panvel and Kharghar, a special batch has also been arranged in Kalamboli specifically for teachers, professors, and performing artists. Separate advanced-level batches have been introduced in Panvel and Kharghar for participants who attended last year’s workshop, allowing them to receive higher-level acting training, alongside beginner-level sessions for new entrants.

Training Venues:

Panvel: Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha

Kharghar: Sindhudurg Prabhat Samiti Office, Third Floor Auditorium, Sector 19, Plot 14

Kalamboli: Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, Roadpali

The camp has been divided into two age groups at each centre — the first for children aged 8 to 16 years, and the second for youth and adults aged 17 to 65 years.

Participants will receive guidance from eminent personalities from the theatre and film industries. The camp will conclude with a final performance by all trainees, and participation certificates will be distributed during the closing ceremony.

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