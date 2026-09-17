Panvel To Hold Special Voter Registration Camps At All Polling Stations On September 19, 20, 26 And 27

Citizens can visit their designated polling stations during the four-day camps to register or correct electoral-roll details | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, September 17, 2026: Special voter registration camps will be held at all polling stations in the Panvel Assembly constituency on September 19, 20, 26 and 27, as part of the Election Commission of India's Special Electoral Roll Revision Programme-2026.

The camps will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on all four days, with polling station officials available at their respective centres to assist citizens with voter registration and corrections.

Electoral Roll Revision

The programme, which is being conducted across Maharashtra from August 31 to September 30, will allow citizens to submit applications and objections concerning errors, names and other details in the electoral rolls.

Citizens can register as new voters, request deletion of names from the electoral roll, or seek corrections to their names, addresses and other details. Those who are eligible to vote but whose names are missing from the electoral roll can also apply for registration.

Form 6 can be submitted for new voter registration, Form 7 for deletion of a name from the electoral roll, and Form 8 for corrections to names, addresses or other voter details.

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Officials Directed To Make Arrangements

Pawan Chandak, electoral registration officer for the 188 Panvel Assembly constituency, has directed polling station officials and supervisors to make arrangements for the camps and remain present at their designated centres on all four days.

Citizens have been urged to visit their polling stations with the necessary documents and make use of the registration and correction facilities.

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