Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates New Mayor’s Residence ‘Shivneri’ In Kharghar

Panvel’s new mayoral residence in Kharghar features dedicated office space, six bedrooms, a gymnasium and basement parking | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation inaugurated its newly constructed mayor’s residence, ‘Shivneri’, in Sector 21, Kharghar, on Thursday. The residence has been constructed on a combined plot area of 2,572.81 square metres.

The project comprises plot number 151, measuring 1,807.22 sq m, and plot number 151A, measuring 765.59 sq m. The building has a total construction area of 1,405.28 sq m.

The residence includes six bedrooms, a spacious living room, two sit-outs, a fully equipped kitchen and a separate office space for the mayor. The facility also features a modern gymnasium, basement parking, a lift, a CCTV control room and a meter room.

Inauguration Ceremony Held

The grand ceremony was held on September 10 and was attended by senior BJP leader and MLA Ravindra Chavan, civic officials and elected representatives.

The residence was inaugurated by Chavan in the presence of Raigad Zilla Parishad president Mangesh Wakadikar, MLAs Prashant Thakur, Yogesh Sagar, Mahesh Baldi and Niranjan Davkhare, Mayor Nitin Patil, CIDCO joint managing director Ganesh Deshmukh, municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale and deputy mayor Pramila Patil, among others.

Speaking at the event, MLA Prashant Thakur said the civic body had undertaken several development projects over the past decade, and the construction of a dedicated mayor’s residence in Kharghar was a matter of pride. He said elected representatives and civic officials were committed to the development of the Panvel region.

Thakur also acknowledged the contribution of former municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh to the project and praised his role in the development of the municipal corporation.

Mayor Highlights Panvel’s Growth

Mayor Nitin Patil said the completion of the residence was a sign of the progress being made by the civic body.

He said Panvel, currently a Class D municipal corporation, had the potential to become the largest municipal corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after Mumbai.

“Panvel will witness rapid development in the coming years due to the International Airport, an international-standard railway station and the junction of the Samruddhi Expressway,” Patil said.

He expressed confidence that the civic body would earn a reputation as one of the fastest-developing municipal corporations over the next decade.

The inauguration adds another major civic building to the Panvel region, with the residence designed to accommodate both the mayor’s official responsibilities and personal requirements.

Officials Attend Ceremony

Additional municipal commissioner Ganesh Shete proposed the vote of thanks. Deputy commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Swaroop Kharge and Abhishek Paradkar, assistant commissioners Dr Rupali Mane and Subodh Thanekar, city engineer Rajesh Kardile, executive engineer Vilas Chavan and other civic officials, employees, citizens and elected representatives attended the ceremony.

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Architects and the contractor who contributed to the design and construction of the mayor’s residence were felicitated during the ceremony. Architect and corporator Ruchita Londhe was also honoured for her contribution to the project.

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