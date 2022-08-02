Panvel police trace school boy who left home in anger, reunited with family | Photo: File

The Panvel Taluka police acted swiftly and succeeded in reuniting a 13-year-old school student with his family after he ran away. The boy had come to Panvel instead of going to school after getting angry about some issues at home in Revdanda in Alibaug on Monday.

Ravindra Daundkar, the senior police inspector of Panvel Taluka police station, received a call from Ashok Thorat, a police inspector and officer-in charge of Revdanda Police Station in Alibaug, that the schoolboy might be in Panvel after running away from home and requested to check at their end.

Daundkar acted swiftly and rushed his team to different places. A team also visited the Panvel ST bus stand to look for the boy. Since the boy was wearing a school uniform, it made it easy for police personnel to trace him.

The team noticed a boy in school uniform standing near a tea stall at the bus depot. The police interacted with him and found that he was the same boy who had come from Alibaug.

The boy was brought to the police station and when he was enquired about why he came to Panvel, he informed that he was angry over some issues and instead of going to school, he boarded a Panvel-bound bus.

Senior PI Daundkar himself pacified the boy and tried to understand his problem. The Revdanda police were informed, and subsequently, the school management and parents were also informed about the safe rescue of the boy.

Later, the boy was handed over to the family, who expressed happiness.

Read Also Mumbai police arrests two women, attempted to sell newborn girl