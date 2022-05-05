Panvel Taluka police rescue 20-year-old trekker after he falls in Chanderi Fort

Viraj Sanjay Maske, a 20-year-old trekker was rescued by Panvel Taluka police after he fell into a 60 feet gorge while trekking at Chanderi Fort in Badlapur region on Wednesday night. The fort is also accessible from the Panvel side.

Nature Friends Society (NFS), an NGO sought help by flashing about the incident on social media platforms. The Panvel Taluka police acted upon the information and sent a team to rescue the youth.

Under the guidance Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar, a team of police personnel including PSI Umesh Gutal, constable Ombase, Nagesh Sakhare of Badlapur Rescue Team and three other members reached the site and rescued trekker Maske. However, by time, the police team reached and rescued Maske, it was night and they had to stay overnight. The next morning, around 11.30 am, Maske was taken to a hospital in Badlapur. According to police, Maske had received injuries in his legs, hands and other body parts and he was taken in a stretcher.

Police said that Maske had gone for trekking along with his six friends and while trekking, Maske slipped and fell on a 60 feet gorge in Chanderi fort within the limits of Panvel taluka police station. “Viraj was walking in front of everyone and he was walking towards the end of the fort on the hill. Meanwhile, he lost his balance and he fell sixty feet below the fort into the hill. He got stuck in a rock in the valley. He was hit on the head, limbs and waist in the accident,” said a police official from Panvel Taluka police station. He added that he skipped major injuries fortunately.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:57 PM IST