Panvel Standing Committee Approves Health Centres, Road Works, Dialysis Units & Water Reservoirs | AI

The Standing Committee of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved several key infrastructure, healthcare and civic development projects during its meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam on Tuesday.

New Urban Health Centres

Among the major approvals was revised administrative and financial sanction for constructing an Urban Primary Health Centre at Sector 7, New Panvel (East).

The committee also cleared proposals to set up dialysis centres on the second floor of health centres at Kharghar Sector 36 and Sector 7, New Panvel (East) to improve access to specialised healthcare.

New Ward Office & River Bridge

On the infrastructure front, the committee approved road asphalting and allied works in Ward Committees B and D, footpath repairs in Sector 9, Kamothe, and concretisation of the road from Lions Garden to the Tehsil Office and HOC Colony in Panvel.

It also approved the construction of a new ward office at Sector 16, New Panvel (West), and gave the nod for building a bridge over the Gadhi River near the sewage pumping station at Karanjade on the Uran-Panvel Road, including approval for extra items in the project.

AV Gear & Textbooks for Schools

To strengthen civic infrastructure, the committee approved the construction of elevated water reservoirs in New Panvel, Kalamboli and Panvel city, and decided to continue operation and maintenance of the 85 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kamothe through CIDCO's existing contractor until a new agency is appointed by PMC.

In the education sector, the committee approved the installation of audio-visual infrastructure at the multipurpose hall of PMC School No. 1 (D B Patil School) and the procurement of textbooks, workbooks and stationery for students from Junior KG to Class 8 in Marathi, Urdu and Gujarati medium municipal schools.

The committee also approved a three-year contract for installing benches in public gardens and other public places, solar power systems at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in Kalamboli and the Community Centre at Kamothe, and new turf development at the cricket ground in Sector 11, New Panvel (East).

Among other civic initiatives, the Standing Committee approved increasing manpower for tree pruning and removal of hazardous or fallen trees, extended the contract of M/s In Defense of Animals, India for the sterilisation of stray dogs and cats, and sanctioned reimbursement of medical expenses for two civic employees.

A proposal to construct the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Cultural Hall at Khanda Colony, New Panvel, was the only major project that was dropped during the meeting.

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