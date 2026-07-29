Bombay HC Restrains Media, YouTube Channels From Calling Rajesh Khanna's 'Ashirwad' Bungalow Haunted Or Cursed

The Bombay High Court restrained media organisations and YouTube channels from describing Rajesh Khanna's former 'Ashirwad' bungalow as haunted or cursed | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: The Bombay High Court has restrained several media organisations and YouTube channels from publishing or circulating content describing Mumbai's iconic "Ashirwad" bungalow, once owned by Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, as "haunted", "cursed", "unlucky" or "ill-omened", holding that such publications are prima facie defamatory and violate the homeowner's right to live with dignity.

Justice Arif Doctor passed the ad-interim order on July 24 while hearing a suit filed by businessman Shashi Kiran Shetty, the present owner of the Carter Road property in Bandra.

Shetty told the Court that although he demolished the original bungalow and built a new residence in its place, he retained the name "Ashirwad". Senior Advocate Birendra Saraf, representing Shetty, argued that several news reports, online articles and videos continued to portray the property as cursed or haunted, causing harm to his reputation and affecting his family's peaceful enjoyment of their home.

The suit names several media outlets and digital platforms over articles and videos that linked the bungalow with the alleged downfall of Bollywood stars and described it as one of India's haunted places.

Court Finds Prima Facie Case

Saraf submitted that despite notices sent earlier this year seeking removal of the content, most publishers neither removed the material nor responded. He also informed the Court that one of the defendants had agreed to remove its YouTube video.

After examining the material placed before it, the Court found that Shetty had made out a strong prima facie case for interim protection.

"I am prima facie of the view that the Plaintiff is wholly justified in seeking the reliefs which have been prayed for. The material... is clearly defamatory of the Plaintiff so as to suggest that the Plaintiff lives in a haunted and so-called cursed bungalow," Justice Doctor observed. The judge further said the publications "would also clearly impinge upon the Plaintiff's right to live peacefully and in dignity."

Media Restrained Pending Hearing

The Court also noted that, except for one respondent, none of the media houses or content creators had appeared to justify the impugned publications.

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"Such publications would be wholly unjustified and in the nature of creating sensationalism, at the cost of the Plaintiff and for no fault of the Plaintiff," the Court said while granting ad-interim relief.

The High Court directed the respondents to file their reply affidavits within three weeks. The interim protection will continue until the next hearing on August 21.

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