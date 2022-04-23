Panvel: Six waitresses held for obscenity in Asudgaon bar

Khandeshwar police raided Internet Bar and Restaurant in Asudgaon in Panvel on April 21 night and arrested 6 waitresses for indulging in obscenity. The bar manager, employees and one customer were also arrested. Police said that the bar allowed obscenity. In November, in the same bar, the police had arrested 37 waitresses for indulging in obscenity.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khandeshwar police conducted a raid around 9.30 pm on April 21 at the bar located on Tapoban building in Asudgaon and found that waitresses were dancing on loud music while indulging in obscenity.

“We received information that waitresses were indulging in obscenity in the bar in the presence of customers,” said an official from Khandeshwar police station. He added that they carried out the raid around 9.30 pm and found that waitresses were dancing to loud Hindi music and making obscene postures.

“At the time of the raid, there were 6 waitresses present,” said the official. He added that the manager and one customer were also arrested. The manager was identified as Dattatraya Gopal Kute, 34, a resident of Juhu Gaon in Vashi.

They have been arrested under sections 294 for the obscene acts in public and 34 for the common intention of IPC and sections 131 and 33 W of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

On November 26, the police conducted a raid at the same bar and arrested 37 waitresses for indulging in obscenity. The bar owners were also arrested that time. According to police, the bar had violated the prohibitory orders and opened after permissible time.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai police ready to handle any eventuality amid communal tensions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:27 PM IST