Navi Mumbai police ready to handle any eventuality amid communal tensions

At a time when a few parts of the country are facing communal tension, the Panvel taluka police station under the zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police conducted a training on how to respond in a similar situation if it arises in the city. The training was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 2, Shivraj Patil.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bhagwat Sonawane, Panvel Division and Senior Inspector of Panvel Taluka Ravindra Daundkar were also present.

The riot control training was attended by a number of police personnel, fire fighters from Taloja MIDC fire station and others.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police have released a notice to the residents urging them not to get influenced by fake news and hate spreading messages. They also warned of strict action against those who encourage such acts and forward the messages in WhatsApp groups blindly.

“Do not believe in rumours. Always be alert and stay safe”, says Navi Mumbai Police. The notice was released by the cyber Branch unit of the Navi Mumbai Police due to an ongoing cross circulation of religious hatred and people getting involved in it.

Currently, the state is dealing with a recently raised issue by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) against the loudspeakers used by mosques for prayers. Many hatred messages and media files are forwarded in the WhatsApp groups regarding this.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:14 AM IST