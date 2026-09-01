Panvel: Shiv Sena Flags Rise In Dengue, Malaria And Swine Flu Cases, Seeks Urgent PMC Measures

The Shiv Sena has sought stronger disease surveillance, testing and preventive measures across the Panvel civic area | File Photo

Panvel, September 1, 2026: The Shiv Sena’s Panvel Assembly constituency unit has raised concerns over an alleged rise in dengue and malaria cases and the spread of swine flu across the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.

Survey Highlights Health Concerns

The party conducted a ground-level survey of primary health centres (PHCs) and private hospitals and subsequently presented its findings to officials of the PMC Health Department during a review meeting on vector-borne diseases on August 30.

The delegation claimed that fluctuating weather conditions, including intermittent rainfall followed by intense sunshine and cooler winds, could create favourable conditions for mosquito breeding and increase the risk of vector-borne diseases.

The Shiv Sena also flagged what it described as deficiencies in malaria testing facilities at some PHCs and called for increased testing capacity, manpower and disease surveillance.

Delegation Meets Health Officials

The delegation, comprising Mahanagar Pramukh Prathamesh Soman, Panvel Assembly Mahanagar Sanghatak Mangesh Ranawade, Kharghar City Coordinator Pranav Karkhanis and Vibhag Sanghatika Jyoti Nadkarni, met officials of the PMC Health Department.

The meeting was held on the initiative of PMC Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Vidhate and was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Medical Health Department, Abhishek Paradkar; in-charge Medical Health Officer Dr Usha Rathod; epidemiologist Dr Akash Thasale; Health Department head Anil Kokare; Chief Health Inspector Sanjay Jadhav and other officials.

The delegation also raised concerns over the reported spread of swine flu in the PMC area and sought information on testing and preventive measures being undertaken by the civic body.

PMC Assures Preventive Measures

Following the meeting, the PMC Health Department assured the delegation that malaria testing facilities would be strengthened and expanded across the municipal area. Officials also assured that the frequency of fogging and insecticide spraying would be increased and that a proposal for additional manpower would be placed before the General Body.

The civic administration further assured that swine flu testing facilities would be introduced at all PHCs under the PMC at the earliest.

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Shiv Sena Sets September 15 Deadline

The Shiv Sena has given the civic administration a deadline of September 15 to implement the measures discussed during the meeting. The party warned that it would launch an agitation if the assurances were not implemented within the stipulated period.

The delegation said immediate and visible action was required to strengthen disease surveillance, early detection and preventive measures against dengue, malaria and swine flu in the PMC area.

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