Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night Blood Screening Drive For Filariasis Among Migrant Workers

PMC health teams are collecting blood samples from migrant workers after 8 pm to detect microfilariae in high-risk areas | AI Generated Image

Panvel, August 31, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a special campaign to screen migrant workers for lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

As part of the campaign, night blood samples are being collected from migrant populations in identified high-risk areas across the civic limits.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has directed medical officers, health workers and other concerned departments to ensure effective implementation of the drive.

High-Risk Areas Identified

The PMC has identified high-risk locations under all 26 Urban Primary Health Centres in its jurisdiction for block-wise night blood sample collection. Samples are being collected after 8 pm, when microfilariae are more likely to be detected in the bloodstream.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, areas with a higher incidence of elephantiasis and hydrocele have been prioritised. Slum clusters, settlements with large migrant populations and other vulnerable locations have also been included in the survey.

Samples To Be Tested

The survey is being conducted among eligible migrant populations in accordance with national guidelines. The collected blood samples will be tested in laboratories, with records being updated regularly.

If a person tests positive for microfilariae, treatment will be initiated immediately and health workers will follow up with the patient until the prescribed treatment is completed.

The civic health department is also focusing on creating awareness among migrant workers about filariasis, the importance of blood testing and adherence to medication. Information, education and communication (IEC) activities are being conducted alongside other routine filariasis-control measures.

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The PMC has appealed to eligible migrant workers to cooperate with health officials and undergo blood testing as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

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