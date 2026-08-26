Ganeshotsav 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Online Single-Window System For Ganpati Mandal Pandal Permissions

PMC has introduced an online portal to simplify pandal permissions and coordinate clearances for Ganesh mandals in Panvel | AI Generated Image

Panvel, August 26, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced an online single-window system to streamline permissions for public Ganesh mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav. The initiative was announced at a Ganeshotsav planning meeting held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha on Tuesday.

The meeting, held under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil, was attended by representatives of Ganesh mandals, municipal officials, police officers, CIDCO and MSEDCL officials. The civic body also launched a dedicated website through which mandals can apply online for permission to erect pandals.

Single-Window System For Permissions

PMC Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete said the single-window system would eliminate the need for Ganesh mandals to make repeated visits to municipal offices to obtain permissions from different departments. Once the required documents are submitted, nodal officers will be appointed in each ward committee to facilitate the process.

Through the system, mandals will be able to obtain no-objection certificates from the traffic police, local police station, fire brigade and municipal property department, following which pandal permissions will be issued through Ward Committees A, B, C and D and the Navade sub-division.

The civic body has launched a dedicated portal, pandal.maharts.in, and appealed to Ganesh mandals to submit their applications online.

Focus On Traffic And Immersion Arrangements

Mayor Patil said suggestions raised by Ganesh mandal representatives would be considered and appropriate solutions would be worked out. He said discussions would be held with traders to address traffic congestion in Panvel city during the festival.

The technical feasibility of installing a lift at the immersion ghat near the Koliwada area will also be examined, he said. To facilitate Ganesh idol immersion at Ballaleshwar Lake, Patil directed the civic administration to arrange an additional raft.

The PMC also said its road repair machinery has been activated to fill potholes, with urgent repairs to be undertaken at locations requiring attention ahead of the festival.

Police Stress Safety Measures

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal urged large housing societies to obtain the necessary permissions for Ganesh idol arrival and immersion processions.

He advised public Ganesh mandals to install CCTV cameras around pandal premises and deploy volunteers at night to ensure security. He also directed mandals to ensure that festival decorations and tableaux are not objectionable and that procession schedules are finalised in accordance with police directions.

The meeting was attended by House Leader Prakash Binedar, chairpersons of the four ward committees, municipal members, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Ravikiran Ghodke and Abhishek Paradkar, police inspectors from six police stations in the municipal limits, and officials from the PMC, CIDCO and MSEDCL.

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The civic administration said it was preparing a coordinated plan covering public safety, traffic management, sanitation, eco-friendly immersion arrangements and law and order to ensure that Ganeshotsav is conducted smoothly and safely across Panvel.

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