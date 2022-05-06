Panvel: Shiv Sena demands lower property tax for tribal village under PMC

The Panvel unit of Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena met Ganesh Deshmukh, the commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and demanded to lower the property tax of tribal living in Haiderwadi, Phanaswadi, Chafewadi, Belpada Wadi, Dhomolewadi among others in Kharghar in the civic jurisdiction.

Before the PMC came into existence, these tribal villages were falling under the Gram Panchayat and they had to pay a nominal amount of Rs. 250 as property tax. However, soon after the formation of PMC, the property tax of these small houses reached Rs. 20,000.

“They fall under the economically weaker sections and they do not have that kind of income to pay Rs 20,000 as property tax. This is unjust and thus their property tax should be waived off,” said a Yuva Sena worker.

Even today, their financial situation is weak and a hefty property tax has been imposed. “It is unjust. A nominal property tax should be levied as per the Gram Panchayat rate,” saod Yuva Sena Deputy District Officer Panvel Assembly Avchit Raut told Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:09 AM IST