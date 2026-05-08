Panvel Sessions Court Sentences Ulwe Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Elderly Relative, Robbery

Panvel court awards life imprisonment to a man convicted in a 2018 murder and robbery case in Ulwe | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 8: A Panvel sessions court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering an elderly relative, attempting to kill his wife, and robbing valuables from their residence in Ulwe in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and awarded two separate seven-year rigorous imprisonment terms under additional charges.

Accused convicted in Ulwe murder and robbery case

The convicted accused, identified as Sandeep Gupta, was found guilty by Panvel District and Sessions Judge S.R. Ugale in the sensational murder and robbery case that took place at a residential apartment in Ulwe Sector 23.

Financial dispute led to fatal attack

According to the prosecution, deceased Ramprasad Gupta and his wife Lakshmidevi were residing in the K.K. Landmark building in Ulwe. Sandeep Gupta, who is the brother of the victim’s daughter-in-law, had allegedly borrowed Rs 70,000 from Ramprasad Gupta.

Police said the accused developed resentment after the elderly man repeatedly demanded repayment of the money.

Elderly couple attacked inside residence

On April 22, 2018, Sandeep visited the couple’s house with the intention of committing robbery. While Lakshmidevi was in the kitchen preparing tea, he took Ramprasad Gupta into the bedroom and stabbed him to death with a knife.

He later attacked Lakshmidevi by slitting her throat and threw her into the bathroom before fleeing with 9 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 80,000 cash kept in the cupboard.

Injured survivor identified attacker

Despite suffering serious injuries, Lakshmidevi displayed courage and managed to come downstairs from the building. She then wrote on an English newspaper, “Satish ke sale ne mere pati ko mara” (Satish's brother-in-law killed my husband), thereby identifying the attacker before witnesses. Prompt medical assistance from local residents helped save her life.

Police investigation led to arrest and conviction

Following the incident, the NRI Coastal police registered a case against Sandeep Gupta under sections related to murder, attempt to murder and robbery, and subsequently arrested him.

The investigation was conducted by then Senior Police Inspector Smita Jadhav of NRI Coastal police station, who later filed the chargesheet before the Panvel sessions court.

Court examines 16 witnesses during trial

During the trial, which continued for nearly two years, the court examined 16 witnesses. The testimony of survivor Lakshmidevi Gupta and the arguments presented by public prosecutor Y.S. Bhopi were considered crucial in securing the conviction.

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Judge S.R. Ugale convicted the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 and 397 (robbery causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court also directed that the recovered gold ornaments, cash amount and fine money be handed over to complainant Lakshmidevi Gupta.

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