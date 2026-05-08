Navi Mumbai Murder Conviction: Belapur Court Sentences Digha Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife After Faking Robbery Story

Belapur court sentences a Digha resident to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and staging the crime as robbery | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 8: A Belapur court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his wife and attempting to pass it off as a robbery at their home in Digha in 2017.

Accused killed wife at Digha residence

The convicted accused, identified as Akhilesh Chandralal Gupta, had slit the throat of his wife Mamta Gupta (23) on December 24, 2017, while she was alone at their residence in Yadav Nagar. After committing the murder, he fabricated a story that unidentified persons had entered the house and killed her. He later approached the police himself and lodged a complaint as the informant.

Police investigation exposed false robbery claim

However, a detailed investigation by Rabale MIDC Police exposed inconsistencies in his version, eventually leading the police to uncover his involvement in the crime.

According to the prosecution, Akhilesh was living in Digha with his wife and daughter. Police said the murder was committed over financial disputes. On the night of the incident, the accused allegedly entered the house through the rear door and attacked Mamta with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

“During the investigation, the accused tried to mislead police by creating a false robbery angle. However, technical evidence and sustained interrogation helped establish his role in the murder,” said a police officer associated with the probe.

Chargesheet filed after arrest

Assistant Police Inspector Chandrakant Katkar had arrested the accused and later filed a chargesheet before the Belapur court.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 17 witnesses. Public Prosecutor Adv. Varsha Chandane effectively argued the case on behalf of the state.

Court awards life imprisonment

After considering the evidence and witness testimonies, District and Additional Sessions Court-3 Judge P.A. Sane convicted Akhilesh Gupta and on Monday sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 500. The court also directed that he would undergo an additional one month of rigorous imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

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Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare, Women Police Inspector Kalpana Jadhav, liaison officer PSI Sachin Ghodke and police constable Sanjay Kamble played key roles in securing the conviction.

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