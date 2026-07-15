Panvel Sees Surge In Infectious Diseases After Rains Ease; 286 Dengue, Malaria And Diarrhoea Cases Reported In First Week Of July

PMC has stepped up surveillance and mosquito-control measures following a rise in vector-borne and water-borne diseases across Panvel | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 15, 2026: With heavy rainfall subsiding and humid weather setting in, infectious diseases have resurged across the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, prompting the civic health department to intensify surveillance and preventive measures.

According to PMC health department data, a total of 286 cases of dengue, malaria, and diarrhoeal illnesses were reported during the first week of July, indicating a rise in both vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

Vector-Borne Cases Increase

Malaria cases have continued to emerge after the monsoon. In June, the civic body detected 43 malaria cases after examining 12,664 blood samples. During the first week of July alone, nine additional cases were confirmed from 1,873 blood samples tested.

Dengue infections have also shown an upward trend. While 16 dengue cases were detected from 486 samples tested in June, 12 cases have already been reported in the first week of July from just 94 samples, suggesting an increase in the infection rate.

Water-borne illnesses have also remained a major concern. The civic body recorded 543 cases of diarrhoea in June, while 265 fresh cases were reported during the first week of July.

Health officials said complaints of muddy and contaminated water supply have increased in several parts of the city. Stagnant water following the rains has also created favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes, raising the risk of vector-borne diseases.

Officials added that the number of suspected dengue and malaria patients seeking treatment at private hospitals is also significant.

PMC Steps Up Measures

"Changes in weather conditions after the rains often lead to an increase in mosquito-borne and water-borne diseases. Citizens should drink only boiled or purified water, consume freshly prepared food, keep their surroundings clean, and seek immediate medical attention if they develop fever, diarrhoea, or other symptoms," said Dr Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Officer, Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Also Watch:

To contain the spread of diseases, the PMC has stepped up preventive measures, including active and passive surveillance of fever patients, blood testing of suspected cases, focal surveys in affected areas, elimination of mosquito breeding sites, anti-larval spraying, releasing guppy and gambusia fish in water bodies, regular fogging in affected localities, inspections of construction sites, schools, slum pockets, and industrial areas, issuing notices to builders and housing societies, and conducting public awareness campaigns through pamphlets, posters, and social media.

The civic body is also coordinating with private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for early detection and timely intervention.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/