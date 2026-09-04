Panvel RTO Warns Auto-Rickshaw, Bus Operators Of Strict Action Against Overcharging And Safety Violations During Ganeshotsav | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel, has warned auto-rickshaw and passenger bus operators of strict action for overcharging commuters, misbehaving with passengers and violating traffic rules during Ganeshotsav, when lakhs of devotees are expected to travel to Konkan from Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Passenger Safety Top Priority

The RTO has directed transport operators to strictly adhere to government-prescribed fares and ensure passenger safety. Action under the Motor Vehicles Act will be taken against drivers and vehicle owners found violating the rules, officials said.

“Passenger safety will be our top priority during Ganeshotsav. Transport operators must not take advantage of the increased demand to charge excessive fares or compromise safety. Strict action will be taken against those found violating the prescribed rules,” an RTO official said.

Rickshaw Operators Asked To Follow Rules

Rickshaw drivers have been instructed to keep all vehicle documents valid and park their vehicles in an orderly manner at railway stations, bus stands and other major transport hubs without obstructing traffic. They have also been directed not to carry passengers beyond the permitted capacity and to maintain proper conduct with commuters.

Private and passenger bus operators have been asked to ensure that emergency exits, fire extinguishers and first-aid kits are in working condition. Drivers have been warned against driving under the influence of alcohol or in a dangerous manner. Both drivers and owners will face action in case of violations.

To prevent traffic congestion, bus operators have also been directed to plan trips and departure timings properly during the festival period.

The RTO has urged passengers to report cases of overcharging, misbehaviour or traffic violations. Complaints should mention the vehicle registration number, route and details of the incident and can be sent to the Panvel RTO at rto.46-mh@gov.in.

The department has also appealed to devotees travelling to Konkan to follow traffic regulations and immediately report any irregularities encountered during their journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/