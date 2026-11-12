Panvel RTO To Launch New MH46DN Registration Series For Two-Wheelers, Fancy Number Applications Open From November 16 | Representational Image

Panvel: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel, will introduce a new registration series, MH46DN, for two-wheelers. Vehicle owners seeking fancy or preferred registration numbers under the new series can submit applications along with the prescribed fees and supporting documents on November 16.

According to a notification issued by the Panvel RTO on November 9, applications will be accepted at the private vehicle department between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Applicants will have to submit the prescribed application form along with a demand draft (DD), self-attested copies of their residential address proof, identity proof and PAN card.

Auction For Preferred Registration Numbers

In case more than one applicant applies for the same preferred registration number, the RTO will conduct an auction to allot the number to the highest bidder.

The list of applicants who have applied for the same registration number will be displayed on the RTO's notice board at 4 pm on November 16. Such applicants will then have to submit an additional demand draft, quoting the amount they are willing to pay, in a sealed envelope by 2.30 pm on November 17.

The auction will be conducted at 3.30 pm on November 17 in the cabin of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer in charge of the new vehicle registration department.

Demand Draft Requirements And Conditions

The RTO has specified that demand drafts must be drawn in favour of RTO Panvel from a nationalised or scheduled bank and should not be older than two months. Applications accompanied by demand drafts below the prescribed fee or those exceeding the validity period will be rejected.

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The RTO has also clarified that once a registration number is reserved, it cannot be changed. Applicants must produce their vehicle for registration within 180 days of reserving the number, failing which the reservation will automatically stand cancelled and the fee will be forfeited.

The fee paid for reserving a particular registration number will be non-refundable and cannot be adjusted against any other payment.

New Series Activation And Advance Booking

The RTO has clarified that applications for fancy numbers are being accepted in advance. However, the new series will become operational only after all available numbers in the ongoing series have been exhausted. Receipts for applications submitted under the advance booking process will also be issued only after the existing series is completed.

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