Maharashtra Road Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Injured As Cement Truck Plunges Into Gorge At Kasara Ghat | File Pic

Thane: A cement-laden truck plunged off the road at the new Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, leaving one person dead and 11 others injured. The accident occurred at around 3 am near Waterfall Point when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the ghat section. Several passengers travelling inside the truck's cabin were also injured in the crash.

Truck Overturns Near Deep Gorge

According to preliminary information, the truck bearing registration number MH 43 BX 2424 was transporting cement from Malegaon to Bhiwandi. During the journey, the vehicle had also picked up passengers travelling towards Kalyan and Bhiwandi. As the truck was descending the Kasara Ghat, the driver lost control, causing it to veer off the road and overturn near a deep gorge.

One Dead, 11 Passengers Injured

The accident claimed the life of Mohd Munaf Qureshi, while 11 passengers sustained injuries. Among the injured were Shaban Abdul Shaikh (45), Shakeel Khalil Shaikh (19), Zakira Karim Syed (65), Afsana Syed (36), Wasim Karim Syed (43), Alisha (20), Mohammad Syed (45), Mohammad Shaikh (45), B. Muskan Syed (11), Anam Ansari (35) and Shakeel Ansari (30). Most of the injured are residents of Bhiwandi, while Shaban Abdul Shaikh hails from Kalyan.

Following the accident, the injured were rushed to Shahapur Sub-District Hospital by ambulances. One of the seriously injured victims was shifted to a private hospital in Nashik for further treatment. The condition of the critically injured person was reported to be serious.

Rescue Operation Launched

On receiving information about the accident, personnel from Kasara Police Station, the disaster management team and the Ghoti Highway Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Police personnel, including officers Chaudhary and Borkar, along with disaster management team members Sunil Karwar, Nandu Jadhav, Shyam Dhumal, Datta Watade and Laxman Wagh, assisted in the rescue efforts.

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The highway police team also reached the spot and coordinated the emergency response. Despite the severity of the crash, traffic movement on the highway continued.

Police Investigate Cause Of Accident

Kasara Police Station in-charge Nikhil Lasane and Highway Police Centre officer Ram Honde are investigating the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the driver losing control of the truck are being examined.

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