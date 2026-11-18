Creek-side housing societies in Panvel are reporting rising mosquito infestation despite the civic body's ongoing fogging and spraying drive | Pixabay (Representational Image)

Panvel, November 17, 2026: Residents across Panvel are grappling with a rising mosquito menace, particularly in housing societies located along the creek.

Citizens have expressed concern over the increasing mosquito population and urged the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to move beyond routine fogging and insecticide spraying to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The problem has become particularly acute in areas such as Sector 36 of Kamothe node. Residents of Ravi Heights, located in the area, have reported a significant increase in mosquitoes, making it difficult for senior citizens to spend time on the benches outside their buildings.

Residents expressed concern over the situation and urged the civic administration to pay special attention to residential areas adjoining the creek, where mosquito infestation is reportedly higher.

PMC Deploys 100 Personnel For Mosquito Control

According to the PMC administration, around 100 personnel have been deployed for fogging and insecticide spraying across the city as part of its mosquito-control drive.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Sanitation and Health) Dr Vaibhav Vidhate said information about areas witnessing a rise in specific diseases was being shared with the medical health department and sanitation inspectors to facilitate targeted interventions.

"Blood tests are being conducted for suspected cases, and treatment is being provided promptly. Measures are also being taken to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and carry out insecticide spraying," said Dr Anand Gosavi, Health Officer, PMC.

However, residents maintain that fogging and spraying alone cannot effectively control the mosquito population. They have called for systematic identification of stagnant water pockets and other potential breeding sites, followed by preventive measures to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Malaria And Dengue Cases Reported

The civic data provided for August to November indicates a significant number of malaria and dengue cases in the city.

According to the figures, 615 malaria cases were reported against 52,223 tests conducted during the period. The month-wise figures show 197 cases in August, 238 in September, 152 in October and 28 in November.

In the case of dengue, around 700 cases were reported against 3,254 tests. The monthly figures stood at 173 in August, 386 in September, 183 in October and 38 in November.

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Residents have urged the civic body to intensify surveillance, particularly in creek-side settlements, and adopt sustained preventive measures to bring the mosquito menace under control.

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