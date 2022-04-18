Panvel: PSM organizes fashion show for children with disability, receives praise

The Panvel Smart Mummies (PSM), a charitable organization in Panvel, held a fashion show for children on Sunday evening in Panvel. The special attraction of the fashion show is that mute children also walked on the ramp.

Sheetal Thakkar, founder of PSM said that the fashion ramp walk was organized for children including mute children with the aim of overcoming their physical disability and awakening the spirit of vigilance in them. The event took place at 4.30 pm at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.

BJP's North Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur, former Mayor J M Mhatre and State President of Yuva Morcha Vikrant Patil among others were also present at the event.

The event had two categories. In the first group, children up to eight years participated while in the second group, children from eight years to 13 years participated.

MLA Prashant Thakur who was the guest of honour at the event praised the work of Panvel Smart Mummies and said that such fashion shows for children would boost their confidence.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:15 PM IST