Panvel: PMC’s Shivaji Jayanti celebrations mesmerise citizens | Sourced Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a grand procession for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary which received an overwhelming response.

Hundreds of people joined the procession which began at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj equestrian statue and ended at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel. After the procession, a number of cultural programmes and award ceremony was organised at the auditorium.

The procession included a group of 40 women in traditional costumes, three chariots depicting various events of the life of Shivaji Maharaj, a lezim troupe of students from seven schools and a banjo troupe.

A team of nearly 50 persons from Gargi group presented 'Shivacharitra' which was based on important events in Shivaji Maharaj's life. Meanwhile, Riddhi Bhatia and Ryan Manore delivered performed solo at the cultural programme.

Folowing the cultural programme, dignitaries distributed prizes to the participants of the cultural events, the procession and Lezim performers.

Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake was felicitated by dignitaries for planning this program in a good manner. Nivedika Nutan Patil and Milind Rane of Atharva Media World were also felicitated by dignitaries for the successful planning of the event.

For the programme, MLA Prashant Thakur, Deputy Commissiners Sachin Pawar, Ganesh Shete, Kailwas Gawde and others including employees and officials of PMC, social organisations in the city were present.