Panvel: PMC to install solar-power panels at 5 major sites in city

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender to appoint a contractor to setup a rooftop solar power project at five important premises across the city. The civic body zeroed in on the five sites after studying 22 locations across the city.

The five locations that have been chosen are Adyakrantiveer Vasudev Basudev Phadke Natyagruha, Fire Office Building, Dr Ambedkar Bhavan, STP Plant and Vilasrao Deshmukh shopping complex. The civic body expects to generate around 1300kWh per year from the date of installation of the net meter.

The contractor will work on the design, supply, installation,testing and commissioning of the project along with comprehensive operation and management of the grid-connected Solar PV plant. After awarding the contract of Rs 1.87 crore, the contractor has to complete the work in 12 months.

According to a senior civic official, a number of studies indicated that MMR has a huge potential to generate solar energy. As per the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay report in 2017, Mumbai alone had the potential to generate over 1700 MW of solar energy then. Even other cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel have a lot of potential to tap alternative energy sources.

"We have conducted a feasibility study to setup a solar power project at its 22 electrical consumption points or locations and isolated at five premises,” said a senior civic official.

As per the plan, the power generated from PMC’s project will be used at the same premises and the surplus power will be shared with the MSEDCL by connecting with the Grid.

“The ever-risingdemandfor power can be met with alternate sources of energy like solar power which is also environmentally friendly,” said the official, adding that the majority of the power demands are met by coal-based power plants.

“The move is likely to convey a message among the masses and it will also encourage them to use their rooftop for solar power generation,” said the official.