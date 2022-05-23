Panvel: PMC standing committee clears 32 proposals worth Rs 70 crores

As the term of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will end in the second week of July, the civic administration is clearing proposals in hurry. In the last civic standing committee meeting, 32 proposals worth Rs 70 crores were cleared without many discussions.

The opposition alleged that the administration is ignoring them and bringing only proposals to benefit the ruling party. They also alleged that the proposals were cleared without discussion.

The civic administration had brought in 34 proposals of which 32 proposals were cleared. After a long time, the civic administration had brought in a large number of proposals.

As per civic administration, the term of the corporation will end on July 9 and they had hardly one and half months to clear development projects. At present, BJP backed by Prashant Thakur is ruling the newly formed civic body.

Last week, during the standing committee chairman advocate Naresh Thakur, cleared proposals in hurry, giving an opportunity to the opposition to raise voice. The leader of the opposition in PMC alleged that the standing committee did not wait for the opposition to come and join in the discussion.

Among major proposals that were cleared included the previously deferred proposal for the administrative and financial sanction for revised incremental expenditure for water supply operation and maintenance in the municipal area (excluding Panvel city), installation, supply and commissioning of 320 KVA Diesel Generator at Panvel a Water Treatment Plant, repair, improvement and renovation of sewers and underground gutters for two years as well as the construction of sewerage lines and construction of rainwater gutters in Murbi village in Ward Committee ‘A’ in Ward Number 4.

In addition, the standing committee also approved the development of a park at plot number 25 in sector15 at Kharghar, the construction of a leisure centre, renovation of parks at New Panvel East Sector 4, 15A, 3, and 5.

The Standing Committee also approved the development and beautification of the lake at Taloja Panchanand and also approved the work of concreting and gutter construction of roads in Pisarve, Turbhe, Ghot village in Panvel City Municipal Corporation Area Ward Committee “A” number 1. The committee gave a green signal to the tender for the construction of internal gutters, concreting of Nagzari and village roads in Ward Committee ‘A’ no. 1 in the PCMC area.

