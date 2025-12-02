Panvel: PMC Removes Hazardous Branches Near Swami Samarth Seva Kendra After Complaints

Acting on repeated complaints from visitors to the Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra in Sector 34, the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Tree Authority Department removed hazardous, low-hanging branches that had been troubling pedestrians for several days.

Civic Body Responds Swiftly

Devotees using the footpath near the centre had raised safety concerns, stating that the branches obstructed their daily movement. Responding promptly, the Tree Authority team carried out trimming work and cleared the area.

Local Forum Appreciates Quick Action

Local representatives thanked the municipal staff for their timely intervention.

“PMC officials took immediate note of the issue, and their quick action has resolved a long-standing problem for pedestrians,” said Arun Maruti Jadhav, City Coordinator of the Kamothe Colony Forum.

Forum Leaders Express Gratitude

Social worker Shubhangi Arun Jadhav, Women’s Vice President of the Forum, also expressed gratitude to the municipal team for addressing the issue without delay.

