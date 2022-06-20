Panvel: PMC issues notices to 226 unauthorized constructions

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to 226 unauthorised constructions in its jurisdiction. The civic body has asked the owners of such unauthorised structures to submit documents, taken for the constructions.

If the concerned persons do not respond to the notice, the civic body will initiate action.

According to the civic administration, due to unauthorised constructions, the civic body is losing revenues. The unauthorized constructions have been noticed in A, B, C and D wards of the PMC and they have 32 days to submit the document if they have taken permission or removed themselves.

Among the unauthorised constructions included hotels, manufacturing units, hutments and temporary sheds. The highest number of unauthorised constructions is in the ward 'A' where notices have been issued to 163 constructions. These unauthorized constructions include temples, leisure centers and gardens.

